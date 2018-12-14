Georgia senators honor 40th anniversary of Kings Bay

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Florida's two U.S. senators, David Perdue and Johnny Isakson, are applauding a resolution to honor the 40th anniversary of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.

In 1954, the U.S. Army began to build a military ocean terminal at St. Marys to ship ammunition in case of a national emergency, but the base was placed in an inactive ready status until the late 1970s.

After evaluating more than 60 sites along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts, the U.S. Navy selected Kings Bay as the new home of Submarine Squadron 16 and the base was transferred from the Army to the Navy. It opened July 1, 1978, to become the home port for the Atlantic fleet of the Ohio-class submarine.

“Kings Bay plays an integral role in our national defense and strategic deterrence," said Perdue, member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. "It’s an honor to help recognize The Camden Partnership and the coastal Georgia community for their strong support of Kings Bay through the years."

“Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay is a critical player in our nuclear deterrence strategy, which is key to our national defense and to protecting Americans from the threat of nuclear war,” said Isakson, chairman of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. “I’m proud that the Senate has recognized this incredible Georgia-based installation and the men and women who work there each day as we celebrate its 40th anniversary this year.”

Today, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay is home to six ballistic missile submarines and two guided missile submarines. Kings Bay is responsible for $1,142,000,000 in total economic output to the Camden County area.

In 2007, Kings Bay was named the top military installation in the Department of Defense.

“We are proud to be a part of this great base and honored to help celebrate its 40 successful years," said Sheila McNeill, president of The Camden Partnership. "The sailors, Marines and Coast Guard who are stationed here are an integral part of this community and it gives us all great pride to support the Defense Department’s No. 1 mission."

