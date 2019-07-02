Georgia Supreme Court orders review of Brunswick slain toddler case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The Georgia Supreme Court has ordered a lower court to review the case of a teenager whose failed robbery attempt ended with him fatally shooting a baby in the face.

The Brunswick News reported the review was ordered Friday on De'Marquise Kareem Elkins' claim that he had ineffective counsel.

Elkins, then 17, was convicted in 2013 of murder and other charges in the fatal shooting of Antonio Santiago and two others. He was sentenced to life without parole plus 125 years.

The state Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that it's unconstitutional in most circumstances to sentence a minor to life without parole.

On that basis, he filed a motion for a new trial that was denied without a hearing. The state Supreme Court said his motion should've been granted a hearing.

De'Marquise Elkins' mother, Karmiah Elkins, is serving 10 years for lying to police and hiding the gun used in the shooting

De'Marquise Elkins' sister, Sabrina Elkins, admitted to helping get rid of the gun. She received a six-month sentence and five years of probation.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.