Glynn County commissioner, wife accused of insurance fraud

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The Glynn County grand jury indicted two Brunswick insurance agents Wednesday accused of multiple counts of fraud.

After a year-long investigation by the Georgia State Board of Workers' Compensation, Bob Coleman, 69, and his wife, Sherry Coleman, 59, are accused of 15 felony counts of violation of the Georgia Insurance Code.

Bob Coleman, the owner of Coleman Insurance Agency, is also commissioner-at-large, post 2, of the Glynn County Commission. The county's public information officer said the status of Coleman as a commissioner is being discussed, but they did not yet know if he would continue to serve while he is being prosecuted.

The Colemans have been charged with defrauding customers who paid the pair for workers’ compensation insurance as well as other lines of insurance. The indictment handed down includes 10 separate victims. The case is still under active investigation and there is the possibility of additional victims and charges.

If any business owner has purchased workers’ compensation insurance through the Coleman Insurance Agency or if you are a general contractor who has received a certificate of insurance for workers’ compensation coverage from the Coleman Agency in the past two years, you are asked to call the State Board of Workers’ Compensation’s Enforcement Division at 404-657-7285 or 800-533-0682.

