Glynn County offers free mammograms for women who qualify

Ferre' Dollar/CNN

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Glynn County women who meet certain income guidelines could be eligible for a free mammogram Monday.

In recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Glynn County Health Department's Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP) is partnering with the Southeast Georgia Health System Breast Care Center's Mobile Mammography Program to offer free mammograms from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

The screenings will be at the Sparrow's Nest located at 2911 Altama Ave. in Brunswick.

Women who meet certain annual income guidelines and are 40-64 years of age without insurance will be eligible to receive a screening mammogram at no cost.

No appointment is necessary.

For more information on the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, go to GaCHD.org/bccp or call the Glynn County Health Department at 912-264-3961.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.