Dead woman's mother requests protection from accused killer's son

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The mother of a woman who police believed was killed last month by her estranged husband -- a former Glynn County police lieutenant -- is asking a court for protection from the dead officer's son.

Cory Sasser is accused of killing his wife, Katie Kettles, and her friend, Johnny Hall, at a McIntosh County home on June 28, then leading law enforcement to his Glynn County home, where his pickup truck was surrounded. Hours later, police found him dead in the vehicle of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sasser and his estranged wife had a documented history of trouble, including several calls to police and the request for a protective order in May after she said he threatened to kill her and her friend.

Katie Kettles' mother is now asking for protection from Corey Sasser's son, Bryce Sasser, a Brunswick police officer. A hearing on a request by Kettles' mother, Debra Gann, for a protective order from Sasser's son -- also a Glynn County police officer -- was postponed Wednesday at the request of Byce Sasser's attorney.

Gann filed an order of protection against Bryce Sasser on June 29 -- one day after her daughter and Hall were shot to death. Gann's attorney, Wrix McIlvaine, said she requested the protection because Bryce Sasser was making "unwanted contact" with her.

The delay seems to come as a surprise to McIlvaine who told News4Jax in an email:

"This restraining order was requested 12 days ago by Debra Gann. No temporary or emergency restraining order was issued. No new court date has been set. Justice delayed is justice denied," McIlvaine wrote.

Sasser's request for a continuance was faxed by his attorney at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Last week, Camden County Judge Jennifer Lewis was appointed to hear the case after all Glynn County judges recused themselves to avoid any conflict of interest.

The results of the case could impact Bryce Sasser's job as a police officer with the Brunswick Police Department. Police Chief Kevin Jones said that after the court case is resolved, the department will respond accordingly.

News4Jax has requested Bryce Sasser's personnel file, but it has not yet been released.

