2 historic tall ship replicas visiting Brunswick in April

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The St. Marys Tall Ship Alliance is bringing the Nao Santa Maria replica tall ship into Brunswick next month.

The Santa Maria replica will be at the Brunswick Landing Marina April 9-14. There will be guided tours on five decks open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Crew members will describe what it is would have been like to sail aboard her over 500 years ago.

Tickets are now available at naosantamaria.org.

On April 17, the Privateer Lynx tall ship will sail into Brunswick. Lynx is a replica of an 1812 privateer with the same name. The ship, out of Nantucket, Massachusetts, is a famous topsail schooner replica with a mission to teach youth about maritime history during the 1812 War, when it was fighting for American independence and for fair trade.

The Lynx will be docked at the Brunswick Landing Marina April 17-28, offering free dockside deck tours, along with offering their award-winning educational programs to schools and youth groups. The Lynx and crew are also offering daily public sailing, which is a public 2½-hour interactive sail. Tickets for the public sailing are available at tallshiplynx.com.

The Brunswick Landing Marina has been providing our organization the dock space that is needed to house visiting tall ships at no cost to the St. Marys Tall Ship Alliance, a nonprofit organization that promotes and preserves the history of tall ships and the maritime history of Georgia, along with recruiting them to visit coastal Georgia.

The Nao Santa Maria is owned and operated by the Nao Victoria Foundation that operates out of Spain. The foundation is an educational institution that specializes in promoting and enhancing famous culture event through its historical Tall Ship. The Santa Maria Replica was launched March 2017 and sailed around Europe visiting numerous ports. In January, Santa Maria and her crew sailed across the Atlantic Ocean to the southern coast of the United Staes.

Currently, Santa Maria has begun its historical U.S tour up the East Coast while in route to the Great Lakes for the summer to take part in the 2019 Tall Ship Great Lake Festival.

For Additional Information, please contact me at stmarystallshipalliance@gmail.com or call 803-372-4009. For updates and deck tour schedule, follow the group on Facebook.

