Home Depot co-founder to donate to President Trump's reelection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus says he plans to support President Donald Trump in his reelection efforts in 2020.

In a rare interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Marcus said: "Trump sucks at communication, but added that, the president deserves praise for boosting U.S. jobs, confronting China on trade and taking action against Iranian and North Korean aggression."

Marcus, 90, added that 80 to 90 percent of his wealth will go to the Marcus Foundation when he dies. Marcus has an estimated worth of $5.8 billion and has donated more than $2 billion to philanthropic causes, including $250 million to build the Georgia Aquarium.

He's instructed the foundation to fund medical discoveries and treatment for kids with autism and creating centers to help veterans suffering from brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"I want to live to 100 because I want to be in a position to give it away to those things that I really believe in," Marcus said.

He also told the newspaper how much he donates to philanthropy depends on Home Depot's success. He still holds a large number of shares.

