Kingsland police investigate death of baby pulled from hot car

KINGSLAND, Ga. - Police are awaiting a determination of the coroner on what caused the death of a young child Tuesday afternoon at the Quality Inn Motel on Robert Edenfield Drive, but a man who tried to help save the boy said the baby was pulled from a car in the parking lot.

Kingsland police confirm they were called to the hotel just off Interstate 95 at 2 p.m. to investigate an infant not breathing. Officers questioned the people involved, but did not say where the baby was found or speculate on how the child died.

A guest at the hotel told News4Jax he heard a woman screaming that her baby needed help, came out of his room and bolted downstairs.

"When I got over there she was laying on top, like on top of the baby, hugging and crying hysterically," he said. "He had blood coming out of his nose, so I thought maybe he had hit his head or something. Once I started doing infant CPR (and) I felt how hot he was."

He said the child had no pulse and he felt it was too late. Police said when they arrived the child was dead.

Police had the car towed from the scene pending further investigation.

Late Tuesday afternoon, police released a statement saying the baby's name and cause of death would be released when the investigation was complete.

"We are attempting to handle the investigation with the utmost sensitivity and care out of respect for the family as possible to ensure the integrity of our investigation," Inspector Donald Belcher wrote in a news release. "Dealing with an infant death is hard enough without added stress from publicity."

