Kristen Wiig's new comedy cancels plans to film in Georgia

A Lionsgate film starring comedic actress Kristen Wiig is scrapping plans to film in Georgia after the state’s recent passage of a controversial anti-abortion law, according to multiple reports.

Wiig, who’s producing “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” is the latest Hollywood star to cut ties with the state, joining “The Wire” creator David Simon and “The League” actor Mark Duplass, among others.

A representative for the actress told Time magazine that the buddy comedy won’t film in Georgia because of the “heartbeat bill,” a law that bans abortions once a physician can detect a fetal heartbeat.

As Variety reports, there was no immediate comment on the news from a spokesperson for Lionsgate, which is handling the film’s distribution.

Fallout from Hollywood since Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill May 7 has been swift and wide ranging, with some seeking an industry boycott of the state and actress Alyssa Milano calling for a “sex strike.”

It's unclear how much of a toll the boycott could have on Georgia's economy.

The film industry contributes an estimated 92,000 jobs to the state workforce, in large part because of the generous 30 percent tax credit film productions receive from the state, according to CNN.

Existing Georgia law holds that women can get abortions within their first 20 weeks of pregnancy. The new law shortens that time table to as early as six weeks -- before some women know they're pregnant.

The state’s chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has said it intends to challenge the law in court. Assuming it’s upheld, the newly signed law would take effect beginning in January.

