Large amount of pot, pills, cash found in Glynn County home

A search of a home on Merrill Court in Brunswick on Wednesday turned up a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription pills, as well as two vehicles and $10,528 in cash, according to the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Glynn County resident Andrew Tostensen, 35, was arrested on charges of possession of a Schedule II drug with the intent to distribute (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent to distribute (clonazepam) and possession of drug-related objects.

Anyone with information on Tostensen’s distribution of narcotics or any illegal narcotics sale in Glynn County is urged to call the team at 912-554-7550 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.

