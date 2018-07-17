Mom: Brunswick child speaks for first time since BB gun incident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 12-year-old Brunswick boy, who was shot in the head with a BB gun, has spoken his first words since he was hospitalized, his mother told News4Jax Tuesday.

Ashantae Hill said her son, Elijah, started speaking Monday and ate his first meal after having his feeding tube removed.

Elijah still can't move the right side of his body, and doctors are working to see how rehab can help him, Hill said. Hill is concerned her insurance may delay her son from getting into rehab, but she's staying positive.

The mother said the BB remains lodged the in the back of Elijah's skull. Her son has been in the hospital since July 2 when another child shot him in the head at a neighbor's home in Brunswick.

HELP ELIJAH: Visit the family's GoFundMe page

The other child, who is charged with aggravated assault, was taken to a juvenile detention facility. It’s unclear yet whether he knew the gun was loaded.

