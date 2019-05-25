Small plane crashes on St. Simons Island Georgia Saturday morning

ST. SIMONS, Ga. - The Glynn County Sheriff's Office said that a small plane has crashed on the North end of St. Simons Island at 9:25 a.m. Saturday morning in a wooded area off Lawrence Road.

Emergency personnel are on the scene of the single-engine airplane which was traveling from Savannah to St. Simons Island. The plane was not based at St. Simons Island Airport according to Glynn County deputies.

There were no homes or bystanders affected by the plane crash according to authorities.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

There is no word on the condition of the passengers aboard the small plane or what may have caused the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information comes in.

