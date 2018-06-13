Police: Well-placed kicks save Georgia woman from would-be rapist

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Fla. - A 30-year-old Georgia woman said she fought off a would-be rapist Sunday night in St. Simons Island after the man kidnapped her at gunpoint and forced her to drive to a secluded area near a power plant.

The woman, who News4Jax is not naming because of the nature of the crime, told police she had withdrawn $460 in rent money from an ATM on Frederica Road.

Not far from the bank, a man approached the woman's car and asked for directions, police said.

“I did not feel any threat. He was good looking, clean-cut,” the woman told News4Jax.

She said she told the man she wasn't familiar with the area he was asking about, and that's when he pulled out a black pistol and pointed it at her.

“He said, 'Don’t say a word. Give me your phone, and go where I tell you to go.' And he put the gun to my back,” she recalled.

She said he got in the back seat and forced her at gunpoint to drive to the Georgia Power building about a mile and a half away. The area is wooded and secluded.

She said that when she stopped, he got out on the driver's side, opened her door and told her to get out of the car, but she refused, so he started to pull her out.

"I knew I wasn’t going to come out of that alive if I did not fight," the woman said.

She said when she fought him, the man punched her in the face multiple times.

The woman said the man put the gun back in his pants, flipped her over and undressed her, but when he hesitated, she was able to turn back over, and she kicked him in the groin several times.

"He fell over, and he's like, 'I'm gonna to kill you,'" she said.

But the woman took her chance, jumped back in her car and drove away. She sped to her parents' home, where she called police.

The woman, who still had a visible black eye, told News4Jax on Wednesday that the attack had left her shaken.

“I’ve been robbed before, but not like this,” she said. “I am taking it day by day. It is hard, but I am trying to be strong.”

She described her attacker as a white man in his late 20s, about 6 feet, to 6 feet, 3 inches tall, wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes and a blue Atlanta Braves baseball hat. He has a tattoo on his left arm and had a northern accent, she said.

“Even in this tight-knit community where you think you know everyone, we don’t. And if you don’t know somebody, don’t stop for them. Trust your gut instinct,” the woman said. “Make sure you are safe first and foremost.”

If police find the attacker, he could face charges of robbery, kidnapping and sexual assault.

“I don’t want to be a victim anymore. I want to be the survivor. The victor," the woman said. "I want him to know that I’m strong and that he is not winning this. He’s not going to win."

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the Glynn County Police Department at 912-554-7800.

