Prosecutors: Jacksonville supplier, 23 others indicted in drug ring bust

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A Jacksonville man accused of supplying drugs to a trafficking ring distributing throughout Georgia and Florida has been indicted, along with 23 others, in a major bust in Brunswick.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday that 24 men and women have been indicted on federal drug trafficking and firearms charges related to the distribution ring.

Robert Johnson, 52, of Jacksonville, supplied the drugs, which included cocaine, MDMA -- or "molly" -- heroin and marijuana, prosecutors said.

The operation to bust the drug ring began more than a year ago as a joint federal, state and local investigation into violent gang and drug trafficking activities in Glynn County, prosecutors said. The investigation was led by the FBI, the Glynn County Police Department and the Brunswick Police Department.

“The Glynn County Police Department is honored to have such a great working relationship with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners as well as federal and state prosecutors,” said Glynn County Police Chief John Powell. “Working together, we will ensure a safer community for our citizens.”

In addition to Johnson, others indicted are:

Maurice Fields, 34, Brunswick

Eric Reneantonio Stuckey, 29, Brunswick

Javon Arashalla Newton, 30, Brunswick

Xontavious Dionte Hawkins, 32, Brunswick

Bronco Darelle Jackson, 33, Brunswick

Wilbert Lee Stephens Jr., 26, Brunswick

Zahria Jane Boston, 20, Atlanta

Andrew Riley, 45, Brunswick

Anthony Kanyatta Seals, 42, Brunswick

Michael Arthur Nixon, 59, Brunswick

Mario Capers, 37, Brunswick

Jose Salguero, 30, Brunswick

Jermaine Tyrone Fuller, 38, Brunswick

Derrick Bernard Johnson, 43, Brunswick

Alex Dion Manor, 46, Brunswick

Jimmy Bradwell Ferrell, 54, Brunswick

Malik Williams, 24, Brunswick

Reginald Andre Beckham Sr., 46, Brunswick

Jamal David Gaines, 34, Jacksonville

Elliot Loyranzy Armstrong, 45, Brunswick

Timothy John Sallins, 46, Brunswick

John Draxell Buckley, 58, Brunswick

Camron Thomas, 36, Brunswick

All 24 men and women are charged with conspiracy, with some facing additional charges, including possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. Most of them have been arrested and brought before a federal magistrate judge in Brunswick for their initial appearances.

If convicted, many of the defendants face up to 20 years in federal prison with no chance of parole.

“These indictments represent the third major takedown of a criminal drug-distribution conspiracy in the lower part of the Southern District of Georgia just this year,” said Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine. “Similar operations in March and October netted 27 arrests for distributing poison in our communities, and we are committed to coordinating with our law enforcement and prosecutorial partners to make our neighborhoods safer.”

A criminal indictment contains only charges, and those charged are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

