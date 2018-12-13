Prosecutors: Jacksonville supplier, 23 others indicted in drug ring bust

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A Jacksonville man accused of supplying drugs to a trafficking ring distributing throughout Georgia and Florida has been indicted, along with 23 others, in a major bust in Brunswick.
The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday that 24 men and women have been indicted on federal drug trafficking and firearms charges related to the distribution ring.
Robert Johnson, 52, of Jacksonville, supplied the drugs, which included cocaine, MDMA -- or "molly" -- heroin and marijuana, prosecutors said.
The operation to bust the drug ring began more than a year ago as a joint federal, state and local investigation into violent gang and drug trafficking activities in Glynn County, prosecutors said. The investigation was led by the FBI, the Glynn County Police Department and the Brunswick Police Department.
“The Glynn County Police Department is honored to have such a great working relationship with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners as well as federal and state prosecutors,” said Glynn County Police Chief John Powell. “Working together, we will ensure a safer community for our citizens.”
In addition to Johnson, others indicted are:
- Maurice Fields, 34, Brunswick
- Eric Reneantonio Stuckey, 29, Brunswick
- Javon Arashalla Newton, 30, Brunswick
- Xontavious Dionte Hawkins, 32, Brunswick
- Bronco Darelle Jackson, 33, Brunswick
- Wilbert Lee Stephens Jr., 26, Brunswick
- Zahria Jane Boston, 20, Atlanta
- Andrew Riley, 45, Brunswick
- Anthony Kanyatta Seals, 42, Brunswick
- Michael Arthur Nixon, 59, Brunswick
- Mario Capers, 37, Brunswick
- Jose Salguero, 30, Brunswick
- Jermaine Tyrone Fuller, 38, Brunswick
- Derrick Bernard Johnson, 43, Brunswick
- Alex Dion Manor, 46, Brunswick
- Jimmy Bradwell Ferrell, 54, Brunswick
- Malik Williams, 24, Brunswick
- Reginald Andre Beckham Sr., 46, Brunswick
- Jamal David Gaines, 34, Jacksonville
- Elliot Loyranzy Armstrong, 45, Brunswick
- Timothy John Sallins, 46, Brunswick
- John Draxell Buckley, 58, Brunswick
- Camron Thomas, 36, Brunswick
All 24 men and women are charged with conspiracy, with some facing additional charges, including possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. Most of them have been arrested and brought before a federal magistrate judge in Brunswick for their initial appearances.
If convicted, many of the defendants face up to 20 years in federal prison with no chance of parole.
“These indictments represent the third major takedown of a criminal drug-distribution conspiracy in the lower part of the Southern District of Georgia just this year,” said Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine. “Similar operations in March and October netted 27 arrests for distributing poison in our communities, and we are committed to coordinating with our law enforcement and prosecutorial partners to make our neighborhoods safer.”
A criminal indictment contains only charges, and those charged are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.