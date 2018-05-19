Police: 1 killed, 1 injured outside Georgia graduation

JONESBORO, Ga. - Police said one person was killed and another wounded in a shooting between people leaving a high school graduation ceremony in Georgia.

A Clayton County Police statement said "one person is now confirmed deceased" after the shooting, which followed a ceremony for graduates of the Perry Learning Center, which prepares students for careers as an alternative to traditional high schools.

The county schools' safety chief, Thomas Trawick, said people going to their cars got into an argument that led to shots being fired.

He said it happened on the campus of Mount Zion High School, which provided overflow parking for people attending the ceremony at the Clayton County Schools Performing Arts Center in Jonesboro, about 20 miles south of Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the two people shot were not students.

