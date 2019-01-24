St. Vincent's offers free medical care, social services in Waycross

WAYCROSS, Ga. - St. Vincent's HealthCare, part of Ascension, is bringing its Medical Mission at Home to Waycross, Georgia, on Saturday.

The nation's largest Catholic and nonprofit healthcare system will provide free basic medical care to people in need while connecting them to medical homes for ongoing care as needed at the event.

It will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at St. Vincent's Health Center at 615 Pendleton St.

Throughout the day, volunteers will provide free medical care and social services. Patient navigators will guide participants through the process. Additional free services that will be provided include:

Flu shots.

Food.

Foot washing and podiatry screenings.

Diabetes education.

Spiritual care.

