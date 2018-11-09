Tainted cocaine causing deaths in Camden County?

WOODBINE, Ga. - Authorities believe multiple unexplained deaths in Camden County could be connected to tainted drugs and issued a warning Friday morning.

At least one person died Thursday and another was hospitalized after they consumed a powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the substance believed to be cocaine contains a more

toxic or lethal drug, and that the substance may have been the cause of other unexplained deaths.

Authorities are also pursuing alleged suppliers of the substance for questioning.

Toxicology results are pending at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Savannah.

There is evidence that the potentially lethal substance was purchased by more people in Camden

County, the district attorney said.

"Consumers of illegally purchased substances of this nature should be aware of the extreme danger," DA Jackie Johnson said in a release.

In 2018, drug trends are constantly changing. It will look like one thing and end up being something completely different. Waiting on test results here but even still, buyer/user BEWARE. pic.twitter.com/rqcacQGxUe — Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) November 9, 2018

