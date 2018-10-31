GBI: Mother killed teen son, grandmother, then herself

ST. GEORGE, Ga. - Georgia investigators said Wednesday it was a 39-year-old mother who fired the shots that killed her son, her mother and herself Tuesday in a home near St. Marys River.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Kimberly Butts killed Caleb Butts, 15, a student at Baker County High School, and Jan Kirkland, Butts' mother, who was 64. The autopsy showed Kirkland was shot once, but Caleb was shot multiple times.

Butts' childhood friend said she was shocked and devastated when she heard of the tragedy.

That friend, Shawna Tomlinson, said Butts was a stay-at-home mom who was caring for Caleb, who had Down syndrome, and her mother, who had health problems, in the rural Charlton County home. Butts also has an older son, who is in away in the Navy.

Tomlinson said Kimberly Butts appeared to have a great relationship with her mom and was passionate about her son. She frequently participated in fundraisers and events with him to raise awareness for children with special needs.

One man in the rural neighborhood said this is even more heartbreaking in such a peaceful, quiet area.

"I just feel so sorry for however it happened," the man said. "It's just weird. (I) don’t have a clue. Just saw it again, their names on TV this morning. …Condolences for the family."

Because this area is so close to the Georgia-Florida border, some students in the area, go to school in Baker County. Superintendent Sherrie Raulerson told News4Jax that Caleb was very loved, and they are heartbroken.

