Twin girls found dead in car on hot Georgia day

HINESVILLE, Ga. - Two young girls were found dead in a car in the backyard of a South Georgia home, police said.

Hinesville Police Capt. Tracey Howard said investigators are still trying to figure out how the twin 3-year-old girls ended up in the vehicle.

Howard told news outlets they were found around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. The temperature in Hinesville was 92 degrees Fahrenheit.

Howard says the girls did not live at the home where they were found and investigators are trying to determine how they died and how they ended up in the vehicle.

If autopsy results show the children died of heat exposure, the twins could be the 45th and 46th children to die in hot cars this year.

Neighbors like Onesha Forrest, who has a daughter about the same age, are still reeling from the news.

"I wouldn't know what to do if something like that happened to me. I'd probably lose my mind," Forrest said told WSAV. "Sad to say, but always keep an eye on your child. At the end of the day, it's your responsibility to make sure they're safe."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting Hinesville police with the investigation.

