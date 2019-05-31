Waycross synagogue broken into, vandalized

WAYCROSS, Ga. - Police are investigating after a synagogue in Waycross was broken into and vandalized.

According to the Waycross Police Department, police were dispatched Wednesday afternoon to the Waycross Hebrew Center on Screven Avenue.

Police discovered one of the side windows was broken and the side door was unsecured.

Further investigation revealed several items in the kitchen had been thrown on the ground, and that a window in the men’s bathroom and two windows in the kitchen had been broken. A police report shows a fire extinguisher had been discharged in the room where services are held, and a sterling silver topper to a menorah and an electric menorah were damaged.

