Girl bitten by shark at Crescent Beach while celebrating her 10th birthday

A Macclenny girl was bitten by a shark late Friday afternoon in the waters off Crescent Beach.

Peyton Shields turned 10 last week and for her birthday, she and her family left their Baker County home to spend the weekend at the Four Winds condominiums on A1A. They had only been at the beach for about an hour at the time of the shark attack.

Peyton, who had been boogie boarding, said she was in waist-deep water about 5:45 p.m. Friday when she was bitten on both knees by a shark. She said she tried to push it away and she was bitten on her left hand before the shark swam off.

Her parents saw her screaming and struggling in the water. Her father, Steven Shields, told News4Jax that a shark bite was the last thing that went through his head, saying he thought she was yelling because she had thought had been stung by a jellyfish. But then he saw the blood coming from her legs.

Peyton's parents put pressure on the wounds and called 911. Other children were in the water with Peyton, but she was the only one bitten, according to a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office report.

She was taken to Flagler Hospital, where she got about 40 stitches and she was bandaged up.

Fortunately, Peyton was still able to celebrate at her birthday party Saturday in the condo.

Her parents said Peyton had a follow-up doctor's appointment Monday afternoon. Though Peyton, who's on spring break this week, was bummed she was unable to get in the water again over the weekend after the shark attack, she said that as soon as she's cleared by a doctor, she can't wait to get back in the ocean.

According to News4Jax records, there has been one shark bite so far this year in the Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia area. Last year, there were four reported shark bites in that area. There were three locally recorded shark bites in 2017.

