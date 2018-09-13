HOAX: Viral photo claims Hurricane Florence 'contains sharks'

JACKSONVILLE - Memes, jokes and fake photos are making waves on social media as Hurricane Florence heads to the east coast.
The latest hoax, "Florence Now Contains Sharks."
I. Just. Can't. #HurricaneFlorence #FEMA #Sharks #Florence pic.twitter.com/u3qqt0bEdr — Tony Scipione (@Seven_Soldiers) September 12, 2018
So is the viral photo true? Are we going to have a real life "Sharknado?"
The answer is no. The photo above is FALSE.
The photo itself looks real, like it was published by CNN, but it was originally created by a site called, "BreakYourOwnNews.com," WUSA9 reports.
What is true is that Florence is Florence is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 storm around Friday afternoon near Wilmington.
For more accurate and real information on the Hurricane, click here.
