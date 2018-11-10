Home invasion arrest in St. Johns County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people in connection with a home invasion.

The Sheriff's Office says the dating app Tinder was used for an arranged meeting. Deputies say the victim met a woman at his residence and after a brief conversation, the man went to the restroom. When he returned, he was met by the woman and another man who was pointing a gun at him.

The Sheriff's Office says the couple tied the victim up and began removing items from the man's residence. Once the two left, they began using the victim's credit cards.

Friday night the Sheriff's Office learned the suspects were in the Fruit Cove area. Upon locating the suspect's car, deputies say the couple tried to lead them on a chase but deputies pinned the car to a tree before a chase could begin.

Michael Wheeler,26, and Lexus Tripplett, 20, were arrested. Deputies say a gun was recovered during the arrest. They are facing numerous felonies including possession of a firearm by Wheeler, who is a convicted felon.

