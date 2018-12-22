How federal government shutdown affects First Coast

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Castillo de San Marcos is one of several national parks impacted by the government shutdown. and some visitors say it's disrupting their holiday plans.

Even though there are many people out and about, no one is allowed in Castillo de San Marcos, in fact there is a closed sign up due to the government shutdown and many tourists are not happy about it.

"We traveled all the way here from Wyoming with our families to see some of this stuff, and the one thing I wanted to see was the oldest fort in the U.S.," said one man.

A couple visiting from the U.K. and woman from South Florida said they were also disappointed to miss seeing the inside of the historic fort.

All the tourists who spoke with News4Jax in St. Augustine shared the same sentiment about the situation.

"Our politicians are to blame for all of this," they said.

Castillo de San Marcos is not the only national park in the region that's closed due to the government shutdown. Fort Mantanzas, the Timucuan Preserve and Cumberland Island are all closed for now.

More than 420,000 government employees will be required to work without pay during the shutdown.

