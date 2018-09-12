How greater Jacksonville area is helping Florence evacuees

Paula Baker prepares to evacuate her home in North Carolina, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, as Hurricane Florence approaches the East Coast. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Many organizations in the greater Jacksonville area are offering their help to Hurricane Florence evacuees as the monster storm approaches the Southeast coast.

More than a million people are under mandatory evacuation orders in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia as the National Hurricane Center's latest projected track has shifted somewhat south and west, throwing Georgia into peril as Florence moves inland.

Georgia's governor has declared a state of emergency, citing potential "changes in the storm's trajectory" as well as an influx of evacuees heading south from the Carolinas.

If you or your friends, families or loved ones are heading south to escape the storm, there are several organizations and groups in Florida offering services:

Below is a list of services being offered in Florida to evacuees, as well as information for those fleeing Florence. To learn more, click on the link.

National companies offering help to evacuees

National companies are also stepping in to help Hurricane Florence evacuees.

Below is a list of those companies and the services they are offering, which you can find more information about by clicking on the link.

