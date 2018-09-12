Memorial Hospital, OPMC welcome patients fleeing Florence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Multiple Jacksonville-area hospitals are opening their doors to more than a dozen out-of-state patients under evacuation orders in response to Hurricane Florence.

The exodus has already begun. In a release, HCA Healthcare said it transferred 13 patients from Grand Strand Health in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to Memorial Hospital and Orange Park Medical Center.

Dr. John Lazenby, chief medical officer for Memorial Hospital, said his staff is trained to handle situations like this. “Our trauma and clinical teams are here for our South Carolina patients,” he added.

“We will do everything possible to support these patients and their families to heal and recover safely away from the threat of Hurricane Florence,” said Dr. Joe Parra, chief medical officer for OPMC.

With Grand Strand Health closed for the hurricane, HCA Healthcare has established a way for families to find out where their loved ones have been transferred. Just dial 1-844-582-2350.

