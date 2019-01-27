Inmate injured in altercation at Florida prison

LAKE CITY, Fla. - An inmate was injured during an altercation at the Columbia Correctional Institution Annex Saturday on Lake City.

The inmate, whose name and condition have not been released, was treated for his injuries outside of the prison.

The Department of Corrections is currently investigating, and due to the investigation and federal privacy rules regarding the release of the medical information, details are limited at this time.

We are working to learn more about what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.