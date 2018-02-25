Items collected at Pulse ahead of construction on interim memorial site

Items are collected outside Pulse to be preserved at the Orange County Regional History Center ahead of construction set to begin Monday on the interim memorial site.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials with the onePULSE Foundation revealed updated plans Thursday to begin working on a temporary memorial at Pulse nightclub next week.

The interim memorial is designed to serve as an inviting space for the thousands of people who visit the area each year to pay their respects to the 49 people killed in the June 16, 2016, massacre until plans for a permanent one are finalized.

The plans show a detailed mural that showcases the support shown by the Orlando community in the days after the shooting wrapping around the building.

A new fence will also be put up around the property and the iconic Pulse sign, which is black and white with the letter "P" on it, will be enhanced, according to leaders with the foundation.

Much of the work on the temporary memorial will be done off-site, including the preserving of memorial items and artifacts collected at the site.

