Jacksonville, area communities gear up for National Night Out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thousands of communities all across the country, including several in Jacksonville will take part in the annual National Night out.

The goal of the event is to bring people together, build stronger relationships between the community and law enforcement, and raise awareness about crime prevention.

Jacksonville

The Northeast Florida Community Action Agency, Inc. (NFCAA) is sponsoring a National Night out Against Crime event in the North Riverside area.

The event will be held at Mallison (Lackawanna) Park located at 3151 Lenox Avenue from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

NFCAA will provide free food and will include face painting, music, a game truck, dance contests, bounce house, and cake walk. Snow cones and popcorn will also be provided.

Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Beach will host its night out from 5:00 pm. to 8:00 p.m. at the SeaWalk Pavilion.

Ashley Maynard is new to Jacksonville Beach. As a graduate of the police academy herself, she believes events like this make a big difference in the community.

"I think keeping conversations open and I think being able to, especially meeting them in person, I think absolutely would help with what's taking place now,” Maynard said.

Tuesday’s event will include a bicycle rodeo, free helmets, and games for the kids.

St Johns County

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office will be at the St. Augustine Beach Pier for their National Night Out event.

The community will get a chance to see Air 1, K9s, and SWAT vehicles up close and personal- all while meeting officers in the county. The event will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

