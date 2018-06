JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville Beach fitness trainer accused of having sex with a teenager pleaded guilty earlier this month to child abuse and was sentenced to two years in state prison.

Paul Villarreal, 35, had also been facing one count of lewd & lascivious battery, but prosecutors chose not to pursue that charge.

Villarreal's arrest warrant did not explain how he met the teenager.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.