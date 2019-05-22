Jacksonville dog park/bar holds 'Paint Your Pet' event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dog lovers and beer lovers, rejoice!

Kanine Social in Jacksonville is hosting a painting class where you get to paint your best friend: your dog.

Tickets are $32 for the painting class and one beverage.

"Use acrylic paint on a 12”x12” canvas to create a painting of your furry friend. With a customizable approach, you will be provided with the instruction and resources to help you create a portrait of your pet."

You're asked to leave the leash at home or bring a buddy for your pup to play with.

Participants are encouraged to bring pictures that would assist with inspiration.

Click here for more information. Click here to buy tickets.

Click here to go to the website.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.