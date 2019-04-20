News

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews respond to crash involving several cars

JFRD: Crash happened on U.S. 301 and Gilridge Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Several cars have reportedly been involved in a crash on US 301 and Gilridge Road.

Firefighters said one of the cars crashed into woods and there are several patients.

 

The accident is located near the Waste Management Trail Ridge Landfill, north of Maxville.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

