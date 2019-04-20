Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews respond to crash involving several cars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Several cars have reportedly been involved in a crash on US 301 and Gilridge Road.

Firefighters said one of the cars crashed into woods and there are several patients.

Crews are responding to a multi vehicle traffic accident with a car in the woods at 301 and Gilridge Rd...R43 is on scene advising multiple patients...be careful of our crews in the area. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) April 20, 2019

The accident is located near the Waste Management Trail Ridge Landfill, north of Maxville.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.