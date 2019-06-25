News

Jacksonville breaking ground on 2 new fire stations

Stations built in response to need for additional service on Westside

By Cali Kees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is beginning construction on two new fire stations this week. 

Crews broke ground on Fire Station 61 off Middleburg Road and 103rd Street on Tuesday morning.

It will open in under one year and will serve the people of Oakleaf and Argyle and need for additional rescue service in the area. Firefighters said this will increase emergency response time there.

On Friday, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue will begin construction on Station 73, near the Commerce Center. 

