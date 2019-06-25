Jacksonville breaking ground on 2 new fire stations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is beginning construction on two new fire stations this week.

Crews broke ground on Fire Station 61 off Middleburg Road and 103rd Street on Tuesday morning.

It will open in under one year and will serve the people of Oakleaf and Argyle and need for additional rescue service in the area. Firefighters said this will increase emergency response time there.

As the city grows...so do we! Today was groundbreaking day for the next fire station in the city....Fire Station 61 on Old Middleburg rd will open in under a year serving the Argyle and Oakleaf area. #growth @CityofJax @JaxReady pic.twitter.com/PHwDLWd30c — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) June 25, 2019

On Friday, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue will begin construction on Station 73, near the Commerce Center.

