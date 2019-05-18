Jacksonville man guilty of threatening congressman, judge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 44-year-old man was convicted Friday of threatening a judge and a congressman.

After a two-day trial, Kojo Khayrallah was found guilty of two counts of making written threats to kill or do bodily harm. He faces up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced next month.

Khayrallah was arrested last October after authorities said he sent messages to U.S. Rep. John Rutherford and 4th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Mark Mahon.

Khayrallah was committed to a state hospital for four months. Since then, he’s awaited trail in the Duval County jail.

When question by a detective last June, Khayrallah explained he had felt wronged by the court after multiple domestic legal battles. He also said he felt targeted by Rutherford because he was a militant black rights activist and leader of the local New Black Panther Party.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.