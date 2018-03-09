Jacksonville man wins $1 million with Florida lottery scratch-off ticket

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Jasmine Patel, 35, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize in the $5,000,000 Monopoly Florida Edition scratch-off game at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one time, lump sum payment of $770,000.

Patel purchased his winning ticket from Dunn Food Store, located at 10696 Biscayne Boulevard in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $20 scratch-off game launched in July 2016 and features more than $346 million in prizes including six top prizes of $5 million and 20 prizes of $1 million.

The Florida Lottery said scratch-off games generated more than $784 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund during the last fiscal year.

