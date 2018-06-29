Jacksonville not profiting from recycled garbage, numbers show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The City of Jacksonville took on the public works budget for fiscal year 2019 Friday, and it was discovered that the city lost money from the recycling program.

Numbers show it cost the city $2 million dollars for the current recycling program, and the amount made on its reuse only came to about $1.5 million.

Meanwhile, Mayor Lenny Curry's staff presented a list of requests that runs over $163 million. Highlights include spending $4.5 million to finish up existing projects and not begin new projects until they are complete.

Beach renourishment was also discussed. Money for that may not be appropriated in this budget as a current renourishment project is underway. By year's end, the city's chief administrative officer said there could be a new beach named from Hanna Park down to St. Johns County.

The budget recommendations will go to the mayor, who will present his budget in July.

