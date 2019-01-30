Police investigate apparent shooting death in Moncrief Park home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was found dead Wednesday morning in a home on West 21st Street, and police suspect foul play.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sgt. Chuck Ford said it appears the man was shot to death either Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. Ford said the victim's body was discovered by a friend who went the house about 8:45 a.m. after not hearing from the victim for several hours.

Ford said the victim, who has not yet been identified, was either a resident of the home or a regular visitor.

Homicide detectives and evidence technicians were at the scene and awaiting a search warrant to investigate in the house.

Ford said they did not yet have any suspect information, but asked anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

