Jacksonville police find body in trunk of car parked on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A body was found wrapped in what appeared to be a white sheet in the trunk of an abandoned car in wooded area parked along on Biscayne Boulevard, according to Jacksonville police.

Homicide detectives say a patrol officer was driving on Biscayne Boulevard when he noticed an abandoned car around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. While investigating, the officer found the dead body in the trunk of the car.

The car was found near First Timothy Baptist Church, according to witnesses.

Investigators said they will run the tags to determine the car's owner. They said they don't know the Identity of the person who died or what caused the death.

Police are trying to determine how long the car has been in the church parking lot.

The vehicle has been towed from the scene and taken to the medical examiner's office, where the body will be removed and an autopsy performed.

