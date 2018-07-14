Jacksonville police investigate shooting in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are trying to find the person who shot a man just after 1:30 p.m. near Bert Road in Arlington.

Officers arriving on the scene found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening wounds.

Detectives on the scene said they are in the early stages of the investigation and are trying to develop suspect information.

Several people in the area reported hearing gunshots, but so far no one has come up with any information about a suspect.

If anyone has any information about the shooting please call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

