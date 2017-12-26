Jacksonville police: Myrtle Ave. drive-by shooting leaves 1 injured

A man was shot in the shoulder during a drive-by shooting Tuesday near the intersection of Myrtle Ave. and W. 18th St.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot in the shoulder Tuesday during a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and West 18th Street Tuesday in the city's Mid-Westside neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The victim was walking about 4:20 p.m. when an unidentified man drove up and shot him, police said.

The victim was taken to UF Health Jacksonville with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not release any information regarding what kind of vehicle the suspect was driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call the JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

