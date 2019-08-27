Jacksonville student arrested in school threat investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An investigation into a threat posted on social media led to the arrest of a Jacksonville student.

Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts was locked down briefly Tuesday while school police investigated the threat, according to a school district spokesperson, who said parents were notified.

Though the spokesperson did not provide details about the threat, a parent shared a screenshot with News4Jax of an Instagram story that was captioned, "Finna shoot dis (expletive) up."

The student's name and age were not released.

"Thanks to the great collaboration between school police and administrators, we were able to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for making the threat and appropriate action is taking place," said Principal Lyles Tyrus. "The safety of our students and staff are our number one priority, and we will continue to put measures in place to keep our campus secure."

In Florida, making a threat or hoax threat toward a school is considered a second-degree felony offense. Students found to have made threats face expulsion and potential criminal prosecution.

