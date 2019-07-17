Jacksonville's first fully-inclusive public playground set to open this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A fully-inclusive public playground is coming to Jacksonville later this year.

Henry's Heroes Jax announced that the playground will be located at Huffman Boulevard Park.

Henry's Heroes believe all kids are created equal. With help from the City of Jacksonville, they are creating a play environment using inclusive playground equipment that welcomes kids and families of all abilities to learn, play and grow together.

"We have worked with many experts across the fields of education, medicine, therapy and playground design to create a space that truly eliminates the barriers to creative play," the website said. "Through a public-private partnership with the City of Jacksonville's Parks and Recreation Department, we are working to create spaces that are inclusive for ALL children, regardless of their ability!"

The park will also feature basketball courts, tennis courts, an athletic field, gazebo and paved walking path.

