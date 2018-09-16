Jaguars take on the Patriots in extreme heat

JACSKONVILLE, Fla. - Most fans are inside the stadium for the game where it is sweltering. Everyone is being encouraged to make it a point to hydrate and not to overdo it.

Extremely high temperatures are definitely a topic of conversation, both for Jags fans and Patriots fans.

This marks the hottest game Tom Brady has every played in his professional career.

Some of the *fans visiting from New England say, they were not quite prepared for the Jacksonville heat.

“We love Jacksonville. It’s too hot, but hey, we’re down here. You know?” “We do one game a year nd this is the – I mean, it’s hot down here, but we’re ready.” said Patriots fan Barry Kelleher.

But Jaguars fans are taking it more in stride with high hopes for a big win..

“This is what we’re used to, so, they can’t perform at their peak, so I think we’ve got it, man. Definitely,” said Jaguars fan Johnny Johnson.

The stadium has a number of areas set up to cool off if fans need them and bottled water is being sold at a discount $2 per bottle to encourage fans to stay hydrated.

