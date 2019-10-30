Jax Beach SWAT search finds 40 grams of meth

Jacksonville Beach Police Dept. photo

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Police arrested three people after Jacksonville Beach detectives and SWAT team raided a home Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police said more than 40 grams of methamphetamines were seized from a home on 15th Avenue North across the street from the campus of Baptist South.

"Last night late there were police cars, SWAT team, Fire and Rescue, people in handcuffs. A lot of action at the house. Actually pretty terrifying," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

The neighbor said he is trying to move his family from this street because of the drugs where the meth bust happened.

"I know a couple neighbors did move and no one's moved back in and I hope this ends the situation," he said.

Police said this an open investigation and detectives are still working on the case. New4Jax has requested the arrest reports for those three people involved as well as the calls for service at the house.

