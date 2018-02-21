Jekyll Island beach named among TripAdvisor's best in U.S.

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. - Travel site TripAdvisor's annual list of traveler's choices for best beaches features on beach in South Georgia and eight beaches in Florida in the top 25.

Jekyll Island's Driftwood Beach is listed at 23rd and is the beach closest to Jacksonville on the list.

Clearwater Beach was ranked number one, followed by Siesta Key (#2), Miami's South Beach (#4), Fort Lauderdale Beach (#6), St. Pete Beach (#7), Hollywood Beach (#8) and Fort Myers Beach (#14).

Florida and Hawaii dominated the list with 17 of the 25 beaches listed coming from one of those two states.

The northernmost beach is Race Point Beach in Provincetown, Mass., which came in at number 21.

