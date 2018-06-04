JFRD: 1 person pulled to safety in San Marco apartment fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pulled one person to safety Monday, after a fire broke out in San Marco.

Crews were called to 1123 LaSalle Street around 6:20 a.m. where heavy smoke could be seen coming from a ground floor unit of the apartment building. The situation was under control within 10 minutes.

The Red Cross was called to assist those affected by the fire.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene and will update this article as soon as more information is received.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.