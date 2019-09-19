JFRD: Child hit by car, seriously injured near UF Health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A child was hit by a car Thursday morning just blocks from UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville, firefigthers said.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the child was hit around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of 13th and Davis streets, which is east of I-95.

The child's age and gender have not been released, but the child suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, authorities said.

It's unclear if the driver who hit the child remained at the scene.

News4Jax has a crew headed to the area and will update as authorities release more information.

