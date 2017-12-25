Units at Westside storage facility damaged by fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire Rescue is at the scene of a fire at a storage facility on the Westside.

The fire broke out Monday morning at the U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jacksonville Heights on 103rd Street, not far from Duval Charter School at Westside.

The fire burned about five to 10 units and caused smoke damage to about double that, according to MyJRFD Twitter page.

The Fire Marshal should be headed to the scene to investigate the cause.

