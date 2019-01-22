John Morgan: Florida should raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

Building on his successful 2016 campaign to legalize medical marijuana in Florida, attorney John Morgan is now setting his sights on raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.

At a Tuesday morning news conference in Orlando, Morgan announced plans to rally enough support for a minimum wage increase to place the issue on the 2020 ballot as a constitutional amendment.

The state’s minimum wage is currently $8.46 an hour, a 21-cent increase over last year -- and the biggest jump it has seen since Floridians voted in 2004 to introduce a state minimum wage.

Despite this year’s increase, Florida is still below the national average. Its minimum wage is calculated and set each year by the state, based on consumer data from the federal government.

The 62-year-old personal injury attorney, whose smile can be found on billboards and TV screens across the state, famously bankrolled the effort to make medical marijuana legal in Florida in 2016.

As of May, Morgan's law firm had raised nearly $500,000 for a committee pushing the minimum wage increase.

