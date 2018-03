JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Johnsonville is recalling some of its smoked pork sausage products because there could be pieces of hard, green plastic in the meat.

The recall affects the Jalapeno Cheddar smoked sausage with a best by date of April 4th 2018.

If you have this in your fridge, do not eat it. You can return it to the store or throw it away immediately.

There have been no injuries reported.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.